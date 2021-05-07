Kidde Recalls TruSense Smoke Alarms for Risk of Failing to Work

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On May 6, Kidde recalled about 226,000 TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms because they can fail to alert consumers to a fire in an emergency.

They were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, other stores and electrical distributors nationwide, Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 to September 2020 for $10-$70.

The recall involves Kidde® TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms (Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms).

Only alarms with the TruSense® or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall.

For information on how to get a free replacement, visit www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Source: Kidde Recalls TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire