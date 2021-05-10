Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens Test Positive for Listeria Bacteria

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a warning after tests discovered Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in 16-ounce bags of “Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens.”

No illnesses were reported as of April 29, 2021, but infections with Listeria can be serious and potentially deadly, particularly for pregnant women and people with vulnerable immune systems.

The warning involves pre-packaged “Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens” in 16-oz. bags with a Best-By Date of 4/26/21. It was sold at ShopRite in Commack, NY, and possibly other stores in the state of New York.

The consumer alert was issued after a routine sample by health officials in New York and lab tests were positive for Listeria.

Consumers who bought this product should discard it or return it to the place of purchase. For more information, contact Robinson Fresh Customer Service at 855-229-6128.

Source: Consumer Alert: Listeria Monocytogenes Found in 16 Oz. Bagged “Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens”

