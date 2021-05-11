Wegmans Recalls Bagged Ice Due to Metal Shavings

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On May 6, Wegmans Food Markets recalled Wegmans® Bagged Ice in 7-pound bags “due to the potential presence of foreign material (metal shavings),” according to the recall notice.

The company did not say if any illnesses or injuries had been reported, or how the metal shaving contamination was discovered.

The recalled bags of ice can be identified by lot codes printed on the bags, reading “ROC 100” or “ROC 104” and UPC: 0-77890-42446-9.

Wegmans is asking consumers to return the products to the customer service desk for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Source: Product Recall: Wegmans Bagged Ice 7lb

