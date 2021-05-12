Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Utah

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The lawsuit was filed by Lucy P., a 57-year-old woman from Utah who bought a new Instant Pot (Model Nova 60) on November 11, 2018.

On April 25, 2019, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to easily open the lid on her Instant Pot Pressure Cooker while it was still under pressure.

This allowed its “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, according to the complaint.

She blames the incident on the failure of the Instant Pot’s “safety mechanisms,” which were advertised to keep her safe by preventing it from building up pressure if the lid was not closed properly, as well as locking the lid to prevent it from opening until the pressure is released.

In her lawsuit, she accuses Instant Brands of selling defective Instant Pot Pressure Cookers that are “unreasonably dangerous” because unsuspecting consumers can remove the lid when it is pressurized, resulting in explosions of hot food or steam and severe burn injuries.

The lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands Inc. on April 16, 2021 in the U.S. District Court (District of Utah) — Case Number 2:21-cv-00229-JNP.

