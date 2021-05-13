Lipodrene Weight-Loss Supplements Recalled for Illegal Ingredient

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On May 12, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals issued a recall for Lipodrene w/25mg Ephedra Extract because it contains an illegal stimulant.

The recall involves Lot #001211197, Expiration 12/25, which was purchased and distributed nationwide in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The product contains 1,4-dimethylamylamine (DMAA) an illegal ingredient that is “dangerous because it can narrow blood vessels and arteries and cause a corresponding rise in blood pressure or other cardiovascular problems,” according to the FDA recall notice.

The potential risks include shortness of breath, arrhythmias (abnormal heartbeat), high blood pressure, tightness in the chest, or heart attack.

No illnesses or injuries were reported. The voluntary recall was issued after FDA tests on the product were positive for DMAA.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is offering a free replacement from a different lot. For more information, consumers can call 1-888-855-7919 from 9:00am to 5:00 pm EST, or email recallcoordinator@hitechpharma.com.

