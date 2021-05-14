Leisure Time Products Recalls 9,000 Swing Sets for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Leisure Time Products has recalled more than 9,000 A-frame swing sets due to an injury hazard.

The recall involves Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets with the following manufacturing codes: 03/2019-O, 02/2020-T, 03/2020-T, 04/2020-T, 05/2020-O, and 07/2020-O; and manufacture dates March 2019 through July 2020.

“The attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard,” according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but Leisure Time Products said it has received 3 reports of the swing hanger attachment failing, which resulted in one side of the swing falling.

The recalled swing sets were sold online at Amazon.com, www.backyarddiscovery.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com Wayfair.com, and other online retailers from May 2019 through January 2021 for between $400 to $570, depending on the model.

Leisure Time Products is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swing sets and contact the company for a free repair kit.

For more information, call Leisure Time Products at 800-856-4445 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT seven days a week.

Source: Leisure Time Products Recalls Brutus Swing Sets Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)