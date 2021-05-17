E. coli Outbreak Linked to Yogurt in Washington State

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Washington State Department of Health has linked an outbreak of E. coli to PCC Community Markets® Organic Grass-Fed Yogurt that was produced by Pure Éire Dairy in Othello, Washington.

The outbreak has hit children particularly hard, with 11 confirmed cases, including 6 children under the age of 10, and one child just a year old. Many have suffered severe kidney damage.

All of the patients were infected with genetically-linked strains of E. coli O157:H7.

Washington state counties with cases include Benton (1), King (8), Snohomish (1) and Walla Walla (1).

Health officials said that 7 people were hospitalized, including 3 who developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening type of kidney failure that can occur in severe E. coli infections.

On May 14, Pure Éire Dairy recalled all best-by dates of PCC Organic Grass-Fed Yogurt (all 8-oz. and 16-oz flavors).

The following PCC deli items also contain the recalled yogurt:

Yogurt (salad bar)

Butter Chicken (hot bar and to-go casseroles)

Spicy Yellow Curry Chicken (hot bar and to-go casseroles)

Tzatziki Sauce (grain bowl bar, to-go spreads)

Sticky Toffee Pudding (refrigerated desserts)

The symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea (which may be bloody) and stomach cramps. There is usually no fever.

If you notice symptoms, especially bloody diarrhea, health officials recommend contacting your health care provider right away because E. coli O157:H7 infections can cause serious complications.

