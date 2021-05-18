Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On May 10, Kia Motors America recalled 440,370 vehicles in the U.S. due to a risk of engine fires.

The recall covers around 283,000 Kia Optima sedans (model-years 2013 through 2015) and around 156,000 Kia Sorento SUVs (model-years 2014 and 2015).

Kia reported 6 fires in the recalled Optima sedans, and 2 reports of “isolated melting” in the recalled Sorento SUVs.

One dealership reported melting in an Optima sedan that had been fixed in a previous recall. No injuries or crashes were reported.

Kia recalled those same vehicles last year due to a risk of engine fires when brake fluid leaks on the control computer, causing a short-circuit.

This time around, dealers will inspect the computers and replace them if necessary, and install a new fuse with a lower amperage rating that is less likely to catch on fire, according to Kia.

Until the recalled vehicles are fixed, Kia is asking owners to park outside and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of engine fires while the vehicle is parked and turned off.

Source: Kia is recalling over 440,000 vehicles because their engines can catch fire — even when not running