IKEA Recalls Plastic Bowls, Plates and Mugs for Burn Hazard

IKEA recalled about 148,000 plastic bowls, plates and mugs made of renewable plastic that can become brittle and break, posing a burn injury hazard when hot food or liquid leaks out.

IKEA said it is aware of 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including 4 injuries, 2 of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.

The recall involves HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made from renewable PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) plastic.

The bowls, plates and mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The article name (“HEROISK” or “TALRIKA”), supplier number 23348, “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

They were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2019 to May 2021 for between $4 and $12.

IKEA is asking consumers to stop using the recalled bowls, plates, and mugs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

