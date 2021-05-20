Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Cheyenne Products and Walmart have recalled Mainstay®-brand folding metal padded chairs and barstools due to an injury hazard.

The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

There were 41 reports of the weld connecting the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, resulting in 19 injuries, including 4 people who suffered broken bones (fractures) and one report of a torn ligament.

The recalled chairs and barstools were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014 to April 2021 for between $30 and $42.

The recall includes several styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay® brand name.

For a complete list of Model Numbers and UPC codes, please check the recall notice or take a look at photos of the recalled chairs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

Source: Cheyenne Products Recalls Folding Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard