Whole Foods Recalls Jalapeño Cream Cheese for Listeria Risk

Interstate Food Products recalled 14-ounce containers of Little Hatches Jalapeño Cream Cheese from six Whole Foods stores due to a risk of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria contamination.

The recalled products were delivered to six Whole Foods stores in the Denver, Colorado metro area.

No illnesses were reported. The possible risk of Listeria contamination was discovered after routine testing by the FDA was positive for Listeria in 14-ounce packages of the product.

The recall involves Little Hatches Jalapeño Cream Cheese with UPC Code 63818396147. The product was sold in a clear plastic package marked with a sell-by date of 05/21 on top of the container.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infections. The risk is greatest for pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and other people with weakened immune systems.

Interstate Food Products is asking consumers who bought the product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Interstate Food Products Recalls Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese Because of Possible Health Risk

