Last year’s top-selling drug was AbbVie’s injectable medication Humira®, bringing in nearly $20 billion in the U.S.

Coming in second was Merck’s cancer-fighting blockbuster Keytruda® at $14.4 billion, followed by Pfizer’s and Bristol Myers Squibb’s blood-thinning medication Eliquis® at $14.1 billion.

Just these three medications brought in nearly $50 billion for four pharmaceutical companies.

Below is a list of the Top 50 money-makers that earned pharmaceutical companies their highest revenues in 2020:

Humira — $19.8 billion

Keytruda — $14.4 billion

Eliquis — $14.1 billion

Revlimid — $12.1 billion

Eylea — $10.7 billion

Imbruvica — $9.4 billion

Dupixent — $8.1 billion

Stelara — $7.7 billion

Biktarvy — $7.3 billion

Opdivo — $7 billion

Xarelto — $6.5 billion

Prevnar 13 — $5.8 billion

Ibrance — $5.4 billion

Avastin — $5.3 billion

Januvia / Janumet — $5.3 billion

Trulicity — $5.1 billion

Enbrel — $5 billion

Ocrevus — $4.6 billion

Rituxan — $4.5 billion

Xtandi — $4.4 billion

Tagrisso — $4.3 billion

Darzalex — $4.2 billion

Perjeta — $4.1 billion

Cosentyx — $4 billion

Herceptin — $3.9 billion

Gardasil / Gardasil 9 Vaccine — $3.9 billion

Avonex / Plegridy — $3.9 billion

Tecfidera — $3.8 billion

Remicade — $3.7 billion

Invega sustenna — $3.6 billion

Genvoya — $3.3 billion

Ozempic — $3.2 billion

Orencia — $3.1 billion

Lantus — $3.1 billion

Acremra / RoActemra — $3.1 billion

Pomalyst / Imnovid — $3.1 billion

Gilenya — $3 billion

Triumeq — $2.9 billion

Tecentriq — $2.9 billion

Victoza — $2.9 billion

Veklury — $2.8 billion

Prolia — $2.8 billion

Symbicort — $2.7 billion

Humalog — $2.6 billion

NovoRapid / NovoLog — $2.6 billion

Entresto — $2.5 billion

Zytiga — $2.5 billion

Xeljanz — $2.4 billion

Hemlibra — $2.3 billion

Source: 50 of 2020’s best-selling pharmaceuticals