Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to repair two defects that may cause a fire in the engine compartment.

One of the recalls involves 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from the 2013-2015 model years, which is the second time these vehicles have been recalled due to a risk of engine fires.

Hyundai said it is aware of 18 engine fires related to brake fluid leaking out of the anti-lock brake system, which could short-circuit and cause a fire in the engine compartment. No injuries were reported.

Back in September 2020, Hyundai also recalled Santa Fe Sport SUVs from the 2015-2017 model years because brake fluid could leak into the anti-lock brake system and spark an engine fire.

Hyundai also announced a separate recall for nearly 187,000 other vehicles, including the Hyundai Elantra (2019-2020 model years) ,

Hyundai Kona EVs (2019-2021 model years), and Hyundai Veloster (2019-2021 model years) with 2-liter engines. A problem with the piston rings is linked to engine damage, oil leaks and a fire hazard. At least 5 fires have been linked to the piston problem, but no injuries.

