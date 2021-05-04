Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to repair two defects that may cause a fire in the engine compartment.

One of the recalls involves 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from the 2013-2015 model years, which is the second time these vehicles have been recalled due to a risk of engine fires.

Hyundai said it is aware of 18 engine fires related to brake fluid leaking out of the anti-lock brake system, which could short-circuit and cause a fire in the engine compartment. No injuries were reported.

Back in September 2020, Hyundai also recalled Santa Fe Sport SUVs from the 2015-2017 model years because brake fluid could leak into the anti-lock brake system and spark an engine fire.

Hyundai also announced a separate recall for nearly 187,000 other vehicles, including the Hyundai Elantra (2019-2020 model years) ,
Hyundai Kona EVs (2019-2021 model years), and Hyundai Veloster (2019-2021 model years) with 2-liter engines. A problem with the piston rings is linked to engine damage, oil leaks and a fire hazard. At least 5 fires have been linked to the piston problem, but no injuries.

Source: Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.