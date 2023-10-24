Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials in San Diego, California are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to raw milk.

Nine cases of Salmonella have been linked to unpasteurized, raw milk from a producer in Fresno since September, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

The youngest victim was a 1-year-old child. Out of the 9 cases reported, 3 of the victims were children who had to be hospitalized.

“The County recommends that people who have products from this company in their homes dispose of them immediately,” said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of the County’s Epidemiology & Immunization Services Branch.

She warned that raw milk has not been heat-treated through the pasteurization process to kill disease-causing germs like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and other bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

This is not the first time Salmonella has been linked to products from this company. Raw Farm LLC was formerly known as Organic Pasteurs. Just two months ago, the company’s Raw Farm Cheddar cheese was recalled due to Salmonella contamination.

Anyone who consumed these products should be vigilant for symptoms of food poisoning.

The symptoms of Salmonella infections may include a fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, and more. A severe illness is more likely to occur in children under 5, elderly adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

Source: Health Officials Investigating Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk

