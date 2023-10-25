Shimano Recalls 700,000 Cranksets After 6 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Shimano has recalled about 680,000 cranksets that can break and cause bike riders to crash and suffer serious injuries or death.

The crankset is the part of a bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling.

Shimano said it received 4,519 reports of the cranksets separating or breaking. Six people crashed and suffered serious injuries, including bone fractures, joint displacement, and lacerations.

The recall involves 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech II Road Cranksets, including Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P.

These cranksets were sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers, such as Trek and Specialized.

The recalled models were manufactured before July 2019. They were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from January 2012 through August 2023 for between $270 and $1,500.

Shimano is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled cranksets and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free inspection.

Shimano said it will only provide a free replacement crankset if the cranksets “show signs of bonding separation or delamination.”

For more information, consumers can call Shimano toll-free at 844-776-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Source: Shimano Recalls Cranksets for Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard