48,000 Mattresses Sold At Costco Recalled for Mold Risk

FXI Inc. has recalled about 48,000 Novaform mattresses from Costco because they could get moldy.

The mattresses “could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process, allowing mold to develop,” FXI warned. There were 541 reports of consumers finding mold on the mattress.

No injuries were reported, but the problem poses “a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or an allergy to mold,” according to the recall.

The recall involves certain Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch Mattresses that were manufactured at a facility in California.

The mattresses were sold exclusively at Costco stores in the Northwest U.S., the San Francisco Bay Area, and online at www.costco.com between January 2023 and June 2023.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to contact FXI to receive a full refund or a free replacement mattress, including free delivery of the new mattress and pick-up and disposal of the recalled mattress.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or call FXI Inc. toll-free at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

