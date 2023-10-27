HONEY JOY Baby Swings Recalled for Suffocation Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Honey Joy Company has recalled about 170 infant swings that pose a deadly suffocation hazard for babies.

The swings violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which banned baby products that are advertised for sleeping if the sleeping surface props the baby up at an incline angle greater than 10º.

The swings also violate the Safety Standard for Infant Swings, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

The recall involves HONEY JOY COMPANY infant swings, models BB5569US-GR (gray) and BB5569US-BE (beige). The swings are made of metal and plastic with a cloth seat.

The name “Babyjoy” is displayed on the front of the swings and on the seat label.

The recalled infant swings were sold online exclusively by Amazon.com from November 2022 through January 2023.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled infant swings and contact HONEY JOY for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the swing.

Source: HONEY JOY Recalls Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com