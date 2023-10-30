Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Secura has recalled about 6,400 Secura® Air Fryers that can catch on fire and cause severe burn injuries or property damage.

The problem is that a defective wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but there were 9 reports of the air fryers catching on fire, burning and smoking.

Secura is asking consumers to immediately stop using these two models of air fryers: Model Number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and Model Number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904.

They were sold online at thesecura.com and Amazon.com from May 2019 through October 2020 for between $48 and $90.

For more information, or to register for a free replacement air fryer or a $45 Amazon gift card, visit https://www.thesecura.com/recall/.

Source: Secura Recalls Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)