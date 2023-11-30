Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fresh diced onions have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak, according to an outbreak investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak has sickened at least 73 people in 22 states, including 15 people who were hospitalized due to a severe illness.

On October 23, Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, voluntarily recalled Gills Onions® fresh diced onions due to Salmonella.

The onions were sent to Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The recalled onions are well beyond their use-by dates through August 2023, but consumers may have frozen them.

The onions were sold at Smart & Final, Bashas Markets, Chef Store, and Stater Bros.

The recall involves certain 3-pound bags of diced yellow onions, 8-oz. cups of diced yellow onions, 8-oz. cups of diced celery & onions, 10-oz. cups of diced mirepoix, and 8-oz. cups of diced red onions.

The recalled onions were also sent to restaurants and institutions nationwide and in Canada.

Health officials are urging consumers to check your freezers and refrigerators for the recalled products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Fresh Diced Onions

