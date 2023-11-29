Share
A jury in Missouri has ordered Bayer and its subsidiary Monsanto to pay $1.56 billion to three people who blame the weed-killer Roundup for causing non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The verdict involves three plaintiffs from New York, Missouri and California. Each plaintiff was awarded $61.1 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages.

The jury verdict is the fourth straight trial loss for Bayer. Last month, another jury ordered Bayer to pay $175 million to a retired restaurant owner who blamed his cancer on exposure to Roundup.

Around 165,000 lawsuits have been filed by people who blame Roundup for causing them to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Bayer assumed responsibility for those lawsuits after it acquired Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018. Two years later, Bayer settled most of the Roundup cases for up to $10.9 billion, but around 50,000 lawsuits remain pending for plaintiffs who rejected the settlement.

Source: Bayer ordered to pay $1.56 billion in latest US trial loss over Roundup weedkiller

