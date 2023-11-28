Walmart Activity Centers Recalled After 38 Babies Injured in Falls

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dorel Juvenile Group has recalled about 115,700 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers due to a fall and injury hazard for infants.

The problem is that the activity centers’ straps can detach or break while a child is in the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to the child.

There were 141 reports of the strap detaching or breaking, including 38 babies who suffered minor injuries. The reported injuries included bumps, bruises and scratches, according to the manufacturer.

The recall involves Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers with model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML.

They were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2020 through October 2023 for $70.

Dorel is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled activity centers and contact Dorel for a replacement by calling toll-free 877-657-9546, or email at CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com.

Source: Dorel Juvenile Group Recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

