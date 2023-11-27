Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Peaches, Plums & Nectarines

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

HMC Farms announced a voluntary recall for fresh peaches, plums, and nectarines that were linked to a deadly outbreak of Listeria.

There were 11 illnesses reported as of November 17, according to an outbreak investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Out of 10 people with information available, all ten people were hospitalized, including one person from California who died. A pregnant woman who was infected had a preterm birth.

In October, FDA inspectors tested a sample of fresh peaches from HMC Farms and it tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. In response, HMC Farms issued a recall.

The recall involves whole peaches, plums, and nectarines that were sold in stores from May 1, 2022 through November 15, 2023. No organic fruit is being recalled.

Illnesses were reported as early as August 2018, according to the CDC.

The recalled fruit is no longer available in retail stores, but some consumers may have frozen the fruit and kept it in their freezers.

Health officials are warning consumers to check their freezers for the recalled fruit and discard it.

Source: HMC Farms Voluntarily Recalls Whole Peaches, Plums and Nectarines Sold at Retail Stores in 2022 and 2023 Because of Possible Health Risk

