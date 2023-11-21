4,000 Baby Loungers Sold on Amazon Recalled for Safety Risks

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Yoocaa Direct has recalled about 4,140 baby loungers because they do not meet U.S. safety standards for infant sleep products.

The recalled baby loungers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2023.

They were advertised for infant sleep, but fail to meet numerous requirements for sleep products, “creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company is asking consumers to immediately stop using the product and contact Yoocaa Direct for instructions on how to get a full refund and properly dispose of the product.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://yoocaa.com/pages/safety-recall.

