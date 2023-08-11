Soft Serve On The Go Ice Cream Cups Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY, recalled all flavors of Soft Serve On The Go® Ice Cream in 8-oz. cups after an outbreak of Listeria illnesses.

The ice cream was sold nationwide at many types of stores, including grocery stores and convenience stores, as well as institutions like long-term care facilities, nursing homes, schools, and camps.

Two people were hospitalized after being infected with Listeria, according to a warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported.

The CDC also detected Listeria in a cup of Soft Serve On The Go ice cream that was collected from a sick person’s freezer.

Health officials are particularly concerned because the recalled ice cream was served in at least one long-term care facility, where many residents are over 65 years old or suffering from pre-existing illnesses.

“This makes them more likely to get very sick from Listeria,” the CDC warned.

Listeria is especially dangerous fro people who are pregnant, over 65 years old, or with weakened immune systems. This is because the bacteria can spread beyond the gut into other parts of the body, resulting in life-threatening or deadly complications.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Listeria: Ice Cream (August 2023)

