Sensio has recalled about 860,000 electric and stovetop pressure cookers due to a risk of severe burn injuries.

The recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers in 6-qt., 8-qt., and 10-qt. capacity, as well as Bella stovetop pressure cookers in 5-qt., 8-qt., and 12-qt. capacity.

The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, which can cause the hot contents to unexpectedly blow out and burn consumers. Sensio explained in the recall notice:

“We have identified that the pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard.”

Sensio said it received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved 2nd-degree and 3rd-degree degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

Sensio issued the recall after being hit by multiple pressure cooker lawsuits from consumers who were burned by hot food, liquid and steam.

These lawsuits accused Sensio of misleading consumers about the safety features, particularly by advertising an “extremely safe and secure locking system.”

Instead, plaintiffs claim they were severely burned when they were able to open the lid when the pressure cooker was still pressurized.

The recalled pressure cookers were sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2015 through September 2020.

Sensio is asking consumers to immediately stop using the pressure cookers and contact the company for a refund.

Sensio is offering a refund to all qualifying customers of $43.00 for electric units and $9.00 for stove-top units. If you paid more and provide satisfactory proof of purchase, you may qualify for a larger refund.

For more information, visit https://recall.sensiobrands.com/.

Source: Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Source: Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

