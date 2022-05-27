Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman from New Jersey has filed a pressure cooker lawsuit against Sensio Inc.

The lawsuit was filed by Ms. Edith L., a woman from Clifton, New Jersey, who claims that she was burned by dangerously defective Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker (Model Number JY-PC20US-5P).

The accident occurred in June 2020, according to the lawsuit. She claims she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to easily twist open the lid when it was not safe to do so.

Opening the lid when there was still pressure inside the unit allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker,” resulting in her burn injuries, her lawsuit claims.

She blames the manufacturer, Sensio Inc., of misleading consumers by advertising the Bella Pressure Cooker’s safety features, including a “safety valve,” and an “[e]xtremely safe and secure locking system.”

Instead, she claims that the lid’s safety features may fail to lock and prevent users from opening it when there is still a dangerous amount of pressure inside the unit.

The Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on May 18, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey — Case Number 2:22-cv-02888.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.