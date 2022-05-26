Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Brookshire Grocery Company, of Tyler, Texas, has recalled bulk yellow-flesh peaches that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The recalled bulk Yellow Flesh Peaches were available in stores between April 15, 2022 and May 17, 2022. The stores include Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s retail stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The Yellow Flesh Peaches may have a PLU sticker with the words “CHILE” and “TREE RIPE YELLOW PEACH” and the numeral 4044.

The fresh fruit is past its expiration date and no longer available in stores, but consumers may still have some frozen peaches at home.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a random sample was positive for Listeria monocytogenes in testing conducted at the Brookshire distribution center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the recall notice.

For more information, consumers with questions may contact Brookshire Grocery Company at 1-888-937-3776.

Source: Brookshire Grocery Company Recalls Yellow Flesh Peaches Because of Possible Health Risk

