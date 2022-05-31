Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials are warning people not to eat, serve, or sell FreshKampo or HEB fresh organic strawberries purchased between March 5, 2022 and April 25, 2022 due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

In the U.S., at least 17 people were infected with Hepatitis A in three states: California (15), Minnesota (1) and North Dakota (1), with the last illness reported on April 30, 2022.

FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries were sold nationwide at many stores, including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

The recalled strawberries were purchased from March 5 through April 25, 2022, and are past their shelf life. Consumers who bought the strawberries and froze them are advised to throw them away.

In Canada, there were another 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of Hepatitis A reported in Alberta and Saskatchewan as of mid-April 2022.

Not everyone who is infected with Hepatitis A will have symptoms, particularly children, who may have no symptoms. The symptoms may not appear for up to 50 days after eating contaminated food.

If symptoms do appear, they may include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps or abdominal pain, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Hepatitis A Virus: Strawberries (May 2022)

