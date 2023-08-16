Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Target has recalled 2.2 million Threshold Candles because the glass jar can crack or break.

There were 19 reports of the jar breaking or cracking during use, including one person who suffered a minor injury.

This recall involves Threshold 1-Wick Candles in 5.5-oz. jars, and also Threshold 3-Wick Candles in 20-oz. ounce jars, in multiple scents.

The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12.

Earlier this year, Target also recalled 4.9 million Threshold Candles for the same problem — the glass jar breaking during use. There were 137 incidents, including 6 people who suffered lacerations or severe burns.

Target is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information and a full list of recalled item, visit https://help.target.com/help/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Source: Target Recalls 2.2 Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target