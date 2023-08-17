Over 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled After 23 Fires Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Gree has recalled about 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to a risk of fires and burn injuries.

There were reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage related to the recalled dehumidifiers, according to safety officials.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand-names like Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The dehumidifiers were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. They were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide.

Gree previously recalled about 2.5 million dehumidifiers after they were linked to 4 deaths in house fires, 2,000 reports of overheating, around 450 fires, and $19 million in property damage.

Safety officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using the dehumidifiers. Unplug them and contact Gree for a full refund. For more information, visit https://global.gree.com/usa/channels/840.html.

Source: CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers Due to Fire Hazard; 4 Deaths May be Tied to Recalled Units