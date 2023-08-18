Costco Recalls 350,000 Power Banks After Airplane Fire

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Costco has recalled about 350,000 Ubio Labs Power Banks that can overheat and catch on fire.

Costco said it received 3 reports of fires, including one report of a fire on an airplane during a commercial flight that injured several people.

The airplane fire incident caused 4 smoke inhalation injuries. One passenger suffered a minor burn injury, according to the recall.

Costco is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact the company for a full refund. Ubio Labs is no longer in operation.

The recalled power banks were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online from March 2019 through December 2020 for the 1-pack, and between September 2018 through December 2020 for the 2-pack.

The recalled power banks are black and have the model number PWB1071 printed on the back.

The item number for the single pack is 1314518, and the item number for the two-pack is 1265470.

For more information, consumers can call Costco at 800-774-2678 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Saturday through Sunday.

Source: Costco Recalls Ubio Labs Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight (Recall Alert)

