Food Lion grocery stores have recalled store-brand frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn due to a risk of food poisoning.

The frozen vegetables may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious infections.

No illnesses were reported, but people who are infected with Listeria sometimes develop severe complications. The risk is greatest for pregnant women, elderly adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes 16-oz. bags of frozen Food Lion® Mixed Vegetables (UPC 0003582600509). Customers may have purchased these items between January 19, 2023 and August 19, 2023.

The recall also includes Food Lion® Super Sweet Corn (UPC 0003582607985). Customers may have purchased these products between November 7, 2022 and August 19, 2023.

Customers can return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price, in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

