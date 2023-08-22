7,500 Beds Recalled After 2 Kids Strangle Between Rails

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 7,450 beds for children were recalled due to a risk of entrapment and strangulation.

The problem is that the rail spindles are spaced at a distance that creates an entrapment hazard for children, according to safety officials.

The risk is that a child’s torso can slip through the openings, but their head will get stuck, which poses “entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.”

At least 2 children became trapped after slipping through the rails. One child was a 21-month-old boy who was not injured. The other was a 4-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries in February 2023.

The recall involves Zipadee Montessori beds in twin, full, and queen size variations of the “Montessori Floor Bed” and the “Convertible House Bed Frame.”

They were shipped between February 26, 2018 and October 22, 2021. Zipadee also recalled toddler-size Montessori beds that were manufactured between May 2018 and September 2018.

The beds were sold online at Zipadeekids.com and on Zipadee’s Etsy.com shop from February 2018 through September 2021 for between $260 and $900.

The manufacturer, Zipadee Kids, is unable to offer a refund or other remedy for consumers because the company has filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio.

Safety officials are urging consumers to dispose of the recalled beds and NOT resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products.

Source: Zipadee Kids Recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards