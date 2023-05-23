Target Recalls 5 Millions Candles After Severe Burns Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Target has recalled about 4.9 million Threshold Glass Jar Candles because the jar can crack or break while the candle is burning, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of serious injuries.

Target said it received 137 reports of the glass candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six people reported injuries, including lacerations and severe burns, according to the recall.

The recalled candles were sold in three sizes: 5.5-ounce (1-wick), 14-ounce (3-wick) and 20-ounce (3-wick) in multiple scents, including warm cider & cinnamon, berry lemonade & melon, and many more.

The candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2019 through March 2023.

Target is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Source: Target Recalls Nearly Five Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target