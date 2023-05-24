Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella that is linked to raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza.

At least 18 people were infected with Salmonella in 6 states between February and May 2023. The states include California (1), Idaho (4), Missouri (1), Oregon (4), Utah (2), and Washington (6).

No deaths were reported, but 2 people were hospitalized due to a severe illness.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and other states may be affected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling raw Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and raw S’mores Bar dough.

These products are not meant to be eaten raw. The label warns consumers to “Bake before consuming” and includes instructions on how to cook the dough.

In interviews, 9 people said they ate raw cookie dough or S’mores Bar dough in the week before they fell ill. One person said they ate baked cookies made with Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough.

Salmonella infections are not usually life-threatening and most people recover within 7 days, but sometimes the diarrhea is so severe that the person needs to be hospitalized, according to the FDA.

