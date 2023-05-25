Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

State Farm Insurance Company has reached a settlement agreement with QVC and other companies over a kitchen fire that was sparked by a pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed after State Farm paid to repair damages to the home and belongings of Ted K., a man from Yakima, Washington.

He claimed that a defective Cook’s Essentials® Pressure Cooker caught on fire and caused property damage in his kitchen in March 2021.

According to the lawsuit, he received the pressure cooker as a gift from his daughter, who purchased it from the TV shopping channel QVC.

The pressure cooker was “not reasonably safe,” according to the lawsuit filed by State Farm.

“The pressure cooker failed due to a design and/or manufacturing defect or due to lack of adequate warnings and instructions.”

The defendants include QVC Inc., IC Marks Inc., and the manufacturer of the pressure cooker, Pick Five Imports Inc.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington — State Farm Insurance Company v. QVC Inc et al — Case Number 1:22-cv-03201.

Source: State Farm Settles Defective QVC Pressure Cooker Suit

