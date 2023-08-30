Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dean & Peeler Meatworks, LLC, a meatpacker based in Poth, Texas, has recalled about 1,835 pounds of fresh wagyu ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The products were shipped to restaurants in the greater San Antonio, Texas area, according to health officials. They were sold under the brand-names Peeler Farms® and R-C Ranch Texas Craft Meats®.

The recall involves the following wagyu ground beef products:

Peeler Farms Wagyu Ground Beef (Lot Code 17836) in 1-lb., 5-lb., and 10-lb. vacuum-sealed bags

R-C Ranch Texas Craft Meats Wagyu RC13610 Steakhouse Blend – Ground Beef 5-lb. (Lot Code 17816)

R-C Ranch Texas Craft Meats Wagyu RC13603 – Ground Beef Patties 8-oz. (Lot Code 17816)

The ground beef products were produced on August 22, 2023, and the packaged are marked with Establishment Number “EST. 51283” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No illnesses were reported, but the problem was reported to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) after a ground beef product was submitted to a 3rd-party laboratory for testing. It tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, a strain that can cause severe infections.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly strain of bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps after a person eats undercooked beef, hamburgers, or contaminated food.

Most people recover from the illness within about a week, but some develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Health officials are urging restaurants to check their refrigerators or freezers for these recalled products. “Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the warning.

