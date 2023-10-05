TheraBreath for Kids Recalled for Yeast Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Church & Dwight has recalled certain TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash anti-cavity oral rinse after it tested positive for yeast.

The product may be contaminated with yeast (Candida Parapsilosis), which is a fungus that may cause infections.

Children with vulnerable immune systems who use this product could develop “severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection,” according to the FDA.

Healthy children could also potentially develop a serious yeast infection. An infection is more likely to occur in children who have recently had certain dental procedures, such as a tooth extraction.

The recall involves TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids (16-oz. Bottles with Lot #PA3083011). The product was sold exclusively on Amazon between May 31 and September 2, 2023.

Church & Dwight is asking consumers who bought this product to stop using it immediately.

Call Consumer Relations at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and they will provide a full refund.

