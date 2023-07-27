Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 2,100 solar shingles in Timberline Solar™ roofing systems have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The manufacturer, GAF Energy, said it is conducting a voluntary recall, repair and testing program for two electrical components that can malfunction: jumper modules and solar shingle diodes.

Jumper modules are an electrical component that transfer energy from the shingle. GAF Energy said that some of these jumper modules can malfunction, which poses a fire hazard.

GAF Energy also determined that some of the solar shingles pose a fire hazard as well, according to an Important Safety Message on the company website.

There was 1 report of a fire and 5 reports of “thermal incidents resulting in property damage,” according to the recall notice. There was also a report of property damage to a roof deck, but no injuries.

The recall involves roof-mounted TLS-1 jumper modules and TLS-1 energy shingles that were installed for residential solar panel systems.

The solar shingles were sold from November 2021 through April 2023 as part of solar systems ranging in price from $40,000 to $100,000.

For more information, consumers can call GAF Energy toll-free at 888-838-5567 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: GAF Energy Recalls Timberline Solar Energy Shingles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

