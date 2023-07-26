Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A judge in Connecticut has allowed a lawsuit to proceed against Bausch & Lomb involving a women whose eyes were seriously injured by Trulign lens implants.

The plaintiff, Marjorie G., was implanted with Trulign Toric lenses in both of her eyes after undergoing cataract surgery.

In her lawsuit, she claims that defective Trulign Toric lenses caused “Z Syndrome,” a complication that occurs when part of the lens twists or tilts forward toward the surface of the eye, and another part moves backward or stays in place.

Her lawsuit claims that Bausch & Lomb knew about multiple reports of Z Syndrome, but failed to immediately report these cases to the FDA.

The condition allegedly caused her to suffer from severe vision loss and eye pain. She also underwent several unsuccessful surgeries in an attempt to correct her vision.

Bausch & Lomb is accused of failing to warn about the risk of severe side effects from Trulign lenses, which she claims are more dangerous than the previous version of the lens, which was called Crystalens.

Her lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut — Case Number 3:18-cv-00352.

Source: Bausch Must Face Suit Alleging Eye-Implant Complications