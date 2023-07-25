Cooperstown Cheese Company Issues Recall for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The New York-based cheese company Cooperstown Cheese Company has recalled about 1,400 pounds of cheese that may be contaminated by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled cheese may have been purchased by people in New York between June 21, 2023 and July 10, 2023 at farmers’ markets, restaurants and retail stores.

The types of cheese affected by the recall include Jersey Girl, Toma Celena, SK, Jersey Gold, Marielle, Jersey Girl with garlic/rosemary, Jersey Girl spring onion, Bobby’s got the Blues, Toma Torino, Jersey Gold with garlic, and Abbie.

No illnesses were reported, but Listeria was found in the facility during routine testing by FDA inspectors and the company.

The company has stopped producing cheese while they investigate the problem.

For more information, consumers can call Cooperstown Cheese Company at 978-257-4635, 9 to 5, EST.

Source: Cooperstown Cheese Company Recalls Products Because of Possible Health Risk

