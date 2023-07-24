Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A jury in Florida has ordered McDonald’s to pay $800,000 to the family of an autistic 4 year-old girl who was burned by a Chicken McNugget.

According to the lawsuit, the girl’s mother ordered a six-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal from the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s and handed the food to her daughter, who was sitting in the back seat.

Her lawsuit claims the “Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot, in terms of temperature, and caused [Olivia’s] skin and flesh around her thighs to burn.”

The lawsuit alleges that the little girl, now 8 years old, has been “disfigured and scarred” by 2nd-degree burns.

The family was seeking $15 million for her injuries. Instead, the jury awarded $400,000 for past injuries and another $400,000 for future damages.

Her lawyers accused McDonald’s USA LLC and franchisee Upchurch Foods Inc. of failing to warn about the burn hazards of hot food.

The lawsuit was filed in September 2019 in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida for Broward County, Florida — Case Number CACE-19-019340.

Source: McDonald’s Owes $800K In Chicken McNugget Burn Suit