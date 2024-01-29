6,400 Outdoor Ceiling Fans Recalled for Impact Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Visual Comfort & Co. (also known as Monte Carlo Fans) has recalled about 6,400 outdoor ceiling fans that can break and cause injuries.

There were 9 reports of the fan blades cracking or breaking. No injuries were reported, but the blades can fall and cause impact injuries to people below.

The recall involves Maverick Coastal Outdoor Fans in Black, which are 60-inch outdoor ceiling fans with 3 fan-blades in black and white finishes.

The fans can be identified by Model Number 3MGMR60MBKMBK

(black) or 3MGMR60RZW (white), which is printed on a white label located at the top of the fan motor.

The recalled fans were sold nationwide at Home Depot, Circa Lighting and other stores nationwide and online from January 2021 through November 2023 for about $850.

The manufacturer is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact the company for free replacement blades. If a customer is not able to install the blades, the manufacturer will pay for installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.visualcomfort.com/recall/.

Source: Visual Comfort & Co. Recalls Maverick Coastal Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard