Neptune's Fix Supplements Recalled for Deadly Health Risks

The FDA has issued a warning about Neptune’s Fix pain supplements because they contain tianeptine, a drug linked to seizures and death.

The manufacturer, Neptune Resources LLC, agreed to recall all lots of Neptune’s Fix Elixir, Neptune’s Fix Extra Strength Elixir and Neptune’s Fix Tablets, which all contain tianeptine.

Neptune’s Fix is nicknamed “gas station heroin” because it contains a drug that is illegally advertised with claims to relieve pain, opioid use disorder, improve brain function, or treat depression and anxiety.

The FDA said it has received severe adverse event reports, including seizures, loss of consciousness, hospitalization, and death.

Tianeptine may also interact in life-threatening ways with other medications a person may be taking, according to the FDA.

Abuse and misuse of tianeptine with antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications is also linked to “agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, and death,” according to an earlier FDA warning against using tianeptine products.

The FDA has also sent warning letters to gas stations, convenience stores, and vape shops, urging them to pull all tianeptine-based supplements off stores shelves.

Tianeptine is not approved for any medical use, according to the FDA. However, products containing this drug may still be found in stores or marketed online under names like “Tianaa” and “Tianaa (Red, White, or Green)”.

Source: FDA warns consumers not to purchase or use Neptune’s Fix or any tianeptine product due to serious risks