Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Best Buy has been hit by a class action lawsuit after recalling nearly 930,000 Insignia Pressure Cookers due to safety concerns.

The class action was filed in Georgia federal court by plaintiffs who allege that the inner pot has incorrect volume markings, which can cause people to put too much food into the pot.

The problem could cause the ejection of hot foods and liquids when the pot is vented using the quick-release, or if it is opened when the contents are under pressure.

The plaintiff, George D., alleges that he and other consumers who bought the pressure cookers between October 2017 and June 2023 were misled by the company into believing the products were safe.

He alleges that the volume markings in the pressure cookers is “the most basic safety precaution” and “utterly critical” to ensure that the contents of the pressure cooker will not be “spontaneously released.”

The lawsuit claims that the pressure cookers are “defective, dangerous, inoperable, and worthless.”

The plaintiff is seeking to represent all U.S. residents and people in Georgia who purchased the recalled Insignia Pressure Cooker models, including: NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, NS-MC80SS9, NC-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9.

The Insignia Pressure Cooker Class Action Lawsuit was filed on January 5, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia — Case Number 4:24-cv-00007-WMR.

Source: Best Buy Hit With Ga. Suit Over Recalled Pressure Cookers

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.