Pacific Cycle Recalls 1,700 E-Bikes After Person Burned

Pacific Cycle has recalled 1,700 e-bikes because the lithium-ion battery can catch on fire while charging, posing a risk of severe burn injuries, death, and property damage.

The company said it received 3 reports of the battery catching on fire while charging, resulting in one injury involving 2nd-degree burns.

The problem is that the “wiring harness that manages the charging of the lithium-ion battery was not properly assembled, creating a risk of overheating and fire while charging,” according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Ascend Cabrillo (model numbers R7583BPS and R7585BPS) and Ascend Minaret (model number R7586BPS) e-bikes.

They were sold nationwide at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores and online from January 2023 through November 2023 for between $1,400 and $1,500.

Pacific Cycle is asking consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled e-bike. After confirming that the e-bike is part of the recall, it should be returned to the store where it was purchased.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls.

