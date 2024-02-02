54,000 Plastic Chairs for Restaurants Recalled After 2 People Injured

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Clark Associates has recalled about 53,400 plastic chairs that can break when people sit on them.

The manufacturer said it received 16 reports of the chairs breaking apart while in use, resulting in two injuries.

The chairs were sold as outdoor restaurant equipment from November 2020 through August 2023.

The recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating® Allegro Plastic Side Chairs, which came in 14 colors. The name “Lancaster Table & Seating” is stamped on the underside of the chairs.

The chairs may also be marked with Model No. 427CRESINSBG, 427CRESINSBK, 427CRESINSBL, 427CRESINSBS, 427CRESINSCH, 427CRESINSOG, 427CRESINSOR, 427CRESINSPI, 427CRESINSRD, 427CRESINSSF, 427CRESINSSG, 427CRESINSTL, 427CRESINSWH, or 427CRESINSYL.

These chairs were sold by Clark Pro, Clark National Accounts, and online at www.therestaurantstore.com and www.webstaurantstore.com from November 2020 through August 2023 for between $45 and $66.

The manufacturer is asking restaurants to immediately stop using the chairs and contact the company for a full refund or store credit.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/.

Source: Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand Allegro Plastic Side Chairs Due to Fall Hazard