BISSELL has recalled about 150,000 Multi-Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners after multiple reports of fires and burn injuries.

The problem is that the vacuum’s lithium-ion battery pack can overheat, smoke, and catch on fire.

BISSELL said it received 17 reports of the vacuum cleaners smoking and emitting a burning odor. There were 6 reports of the battery catching on fire, 3 which resulted in property damage.

Two people suffered minor burn injuries, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves BISSELL® Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners with models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V.

The recalled vacuums were sold nationwide from August 2016 through December 2022 at Lowe’s, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon.com, HSN.com, bissell.com, and other online sellers.

BISSELL is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact the company for information on how to receive a free replacement vacuum.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.bissell.com/recall.

