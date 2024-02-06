Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Snap recalled about 71,000 battery packs for all of their experimental flying camera drones after fires were reported.

The recall involves Pixy Flying Cameras, which were pocket-sized drones that hover in front of people and take selfies, photos or videos.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery in the camera can overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

Snap said it received 4 reports of the battery overheating and bulging, resulting in one minor battery fire and one minor injury.

Snap sold the Pixy Flying Camera between May 2022 and December 2023, when they were discontinued.

The company is asking customers to immediately stop using the Pixy Flying Camera, remove the battery and stop charging it. Then visit the recall website at https://support.pixy.com/recall for information on how to get a full refund of the purchase price.

Source: Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

