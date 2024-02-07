Rizo-Lopez Foods Linked to Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Rizo-López Foods has recalled all cheeses and other dairy products made in its facility after a deadly outbreak of Listeria.

Two people died and 23 others were hospitalized in 11 states between June 2014 and December 2023, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The nationwide recall involves dozens of dairy products, such as cheese, yogurt, sour cream, ricotta, and a variety of Hispanic-style cheeses such as cotija, requeson, queso fresco, Oaxaca, and more.

They were sold under many brand-names, including:

Tio Francisco

Don Francisco

Rizo Bros

Rio Grande

Food City

El Huache

La Ordena

San Carlos

Campesino

Santa Maria

Dos Ranchitos

Casa Cardenas

365 Whole Foods Market

The long-running outbreak has been ongoing since 2014. Health officials previously investigated this outbreak in 2017 and 2021, but did not have enough information to recall a specific product.

In January 2024, Rizo-López Foods recalled aged cotija cheese after a product in Hawaii tested positive for Listeria. That strain matched the strain that was making people sick, according to the FDA.

The FDA also inspected the Rizo-López Foods facility, where they found the outbreak strain of Listeria on a container where cheeses were kept before they were packaged.

Health officials are urging customers to seek medical attention if you are experiencing a fever, muscle aches, tiredness, a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection of the newborn baby.

Source: Rizo-López Foods, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Dairy Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation